SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5,138.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $298.72 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

