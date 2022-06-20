Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $139.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.80.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

