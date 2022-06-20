Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,352 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Shares of META stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

