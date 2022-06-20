Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,269 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

