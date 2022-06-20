Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $255.87 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

