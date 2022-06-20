Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

