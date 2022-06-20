Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,097.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,266.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,401.21. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,096.81 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.