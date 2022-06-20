Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Amphenol by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.