Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

