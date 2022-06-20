Telemus Capital LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,330.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,614.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

