Telemus Capital LLC Has $10.74 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,608.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

