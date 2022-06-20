Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Corteva by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.