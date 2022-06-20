Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Tesla stock opened at $650.28 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $608.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $907.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

