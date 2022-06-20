The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 62,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Boeing by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $136.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

