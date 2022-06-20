The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

HD stock opened at $270.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.91 and its 200-day moving average is $336.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

