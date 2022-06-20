The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.49. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.