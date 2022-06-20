The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

