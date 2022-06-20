The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 291,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,521,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $132.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.81. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

