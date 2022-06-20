The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.