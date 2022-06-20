The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.