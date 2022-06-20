Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 155 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 115,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $371,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

