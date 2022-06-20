U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

