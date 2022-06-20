United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,487,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.55.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $239.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $233.17 and a one year high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

