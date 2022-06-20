UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $452.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

