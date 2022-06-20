UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UNH opened at $452.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day moving average of $490.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

