Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 268,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,425,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.