Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,417,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $128.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

