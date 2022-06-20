Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

