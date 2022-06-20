Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 885.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $650.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $808.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $907.81. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $608.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

