Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 20,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 42.6% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 108,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 110,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

