Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.2% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

