Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

NYSE D opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

