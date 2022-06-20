Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

