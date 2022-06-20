Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3,200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $319.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

