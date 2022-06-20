Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.53 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $261.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.