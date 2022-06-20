Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 136 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $16,319,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $163.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

