Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.