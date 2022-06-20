Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $270.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.73 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

