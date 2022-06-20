Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,549 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.
In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
