Wedmont Private Capital Has $647,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

