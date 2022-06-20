Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 173 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,330.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,614.33.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

