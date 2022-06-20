Woodstock Corp Acquires 1,664 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 133,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
