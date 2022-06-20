Woodstock Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

