Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

