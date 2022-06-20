Woodstock Corp Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $192.64 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.