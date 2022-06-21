3,000 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

