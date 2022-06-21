3,000 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

