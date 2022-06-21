4,127 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.