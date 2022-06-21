8,877 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

