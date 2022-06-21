AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in AbbVie by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.18. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.
In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
