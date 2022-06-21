AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in AbbVie by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.18. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.